Man suffers broken ankle in late night collision with police car in Doncaster city centre

The man was taken to hospital following the incident which took place at around 11.30pm on Saturday night opposite the Lalezar restaurant in East Laith Gate.

There had been social media rumours of a stabbing but a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A pedestrian collided with a police car on East Laith Gate, Doncaster at 11.30pm on Saturday, 10 June.

"He was taken to hospital with a suspected broken ankle.”

A man suffered a broken ankle in a collision with a police car in Doncaster.

One eyewitness said: "The male was laid flat in the road, with what appeared to blood coming from one of his knees.

“When he was eventually lifted to the road side he appeared he was unable to place any weight on the leg.