News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Man suffers broken ankle in late night collision with police car in Doncaster city centre

A man suffered a suspected broken ankle when he was involved in a collision with a police car in Doncaster city centre.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST

The man was taken to hospital following the incident which took place at around 11.30pm on Saturday night opposite the Lalezar restaurant in East Laith Gate.

There had been social media rumours of a stabbing but a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A pedestrian collided with a police car on East Laith Gate, Doncaster at 11.30pm on Saturday, 10 June.

"He was taken to hospital with a suspected broken ankle.”

A man suffered a broken ankle in a collision with a police car in Doncaster.A man suffered a broken ankle in a collision with a police car in Doncaster.
A man suffered a broken ankle in a collision with a police car in Doncaster.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One eyewitness said: "The male was laid flat in the road, with what appeared to blood coming from one of his knees.

“When he was eventually lifted to the road side he appeared he was unable to place any weight on the leg.

"The police were seen placing the male into a police car to take him to hospital.”

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police