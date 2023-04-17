Police were called to the business in the city centre on Saturday lunchtime after a 32-year-old man suffered neck injuries when he was slashed with a knife.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended a business premises on Copley Road in Doncaster on Saturday 15 April around 1pm following reports that three men had become involved in an altercation.

“It is believed that two men were arguing and as a third man tried to intervene he was injured with a knife.

Police were called to an address in Copley Road after violence flared.

“The victim, a 32 year old man suffered minor injuries to his neck, however he did not require medical attention.