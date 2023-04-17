Man stabbed in neck in three man brawl at Doncaster city centre shop
A man was stabbed in the neck after a three man brawl erupted inside a Doncaster city centre shop.
Police were called to the business in the city centre on Saturday lunchtime after a 32-year-old man suffered neck injuries when he was slashed with a knife.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended a business premises on Copley Road in Doncaster on Saturday 15 April around 1pm following reports that three men had become involved in an altercation.
“It is believed that two men were arguing and as a third man tried to intervene he was injured with a knife.
“The victim, a 32 year old man suffered minor injuries to his neck, however he did not require medical attention.
“Officers are continuing their enquiries and anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 378 of 15 April 2023.”