Man stabbed in attack in Doncaster street

A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in an altercation in a Doncaster street.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 11:23

He suffered minor injuries in the incident in Victoria Road, Bentley, at 6.30pm yesterday but needed hospital treatment.

Victoria Road, Bentley, Doncaster

A 45-year-old man was arrested over the incident.

