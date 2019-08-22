Man stabbed in attack in Doncaster street
A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in an altercation in a Doncaster street.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 11:23
He suffered minor injuries in the incident in Victoria Road, Bentley, at 6.30pm yesterday but needed hospital treatment.
A 45-year-old man was arrested over the incident.
