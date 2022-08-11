Police were called to Wood Street shortly after lunchtime today after reports that a man had suffered serious head injuries in an attack in broad daylight.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 12:41pm on 11 August for reports of an assault on Wood Street in Doncaster.
"It is believed that the victim, a man was assaulted by a man who fled the scene prior to officers' arrival in a van.
Most Popular
-
1
GP surgeries to merge and two new practices planned in Doncaster costing more than £9 million
-
2
Former Doncaster mayor Martin Winter in court after 'dangerously out of control' dog attacks man
-
3
Video: Watch freak moment 10m high whirlwind whips through Doncaster village
-
4
Man seriously ill in hospital as Doncaster city centre street cordoned off after assault
-
5
Dramatic photos show huge tyre inferno near Doncaster as crews battle blaze for sixth day
"The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, if you can help please contact us via our online reporting portal, or 101 quoting incident number 451 of 11 August 2022."