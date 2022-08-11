Man seriously ill in hospital as Doncaster city centre street cordoned off after assault

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Wood Street shortly after lunchtime today after reports that a man had suffered serious head injuries in an attack in broad daylight.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 12:41pm on 11 August for reports of an assault on Wood Street in Doncaster.

"It is believed that the victim, a man was assaulted by a man who fled the scene prior to officers' arrival in a van.

Wood Street was sealed off by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.