Man seriously ill in hospital as Doncaster city centre street cordoned off after assault

A man is seriously ill in hospital after a serious assault outside Doncaster’s main Job Centre saw a city centre street cordoned off by police.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:09 pm

Police were called to Wood Street shortly after lunchtime today after reports that a man had suffered serious head injuries in an attack in broad daylight.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 12:41pm on 11 August for reports of an assault on Wood Street in Doncaster.

"It is believed that the victim, a man was assaulted by a man who fled the scene prior to officers' arrival in a van.

Wood Street was sealed off by police.

"The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, if you can help please contact us via our online reporting portal, or 101 quoting incident number 451 of 11 August 2022."

