Man seriously ill in hospital after being hit by BMW in Doncaster city centre

An investigation is now under way into the crash late on Saturday night which has left the man in his 30s in a serious but stable condition in hospital in Sheffield.

Roads Policing Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses following the smash which took place at around 11.15pm on Trafford Way.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 11.15pm, emergency services were called to Trafford Way following reports of a collision involving a grey BMW 3 series and a pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to Trafford Way on Saturday night.

“The collision is understood to have taken place on the A638 Trafford Way between the Sidings Roundabout and the Council House Roundabout.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“We now wish to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or from motorists who may hold dashcam footage of the collision. Please contact us using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1212 of 20 May 2023.

“If you have footage that may be useful for officers, please email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.”

A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.”