A man was rushed to hospital after being injured in a fire which closed a major Doncaster road.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called out to Greenfield Lane, Balby late last night, with parts of Balby Road also closed following the incident.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Three fire crews from Edlington and Maltby stations were called out to a motorbike on fire at 11.10pm on Greenfield, Lane. One casualty went to hospital.”