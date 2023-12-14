Man rushed to hospital after serious fire shuts major Doncaster road
A man was rushed to hospital after being injured in a fire which closed a major Doncaster road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called out to Greenfield Lane, Balby late last night, with parts of Balby Road also closed following the incident.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Three fire crews from Edlington and Maltby stations were called out to a motorbike on fire at 11.10pm on Greenfield, Lane. One casualty went to hospital.”
We have asked police for more details.