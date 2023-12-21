Man rushed to hospital after being found collapsed in Doncaster bus shelter
A man was rushed to hospital after being found collapsed in a bus shelter in Doncaster.
Paramedics were called to Station Road, Hatfield after the man was found unresponsive by a member of the public.
A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We were called on the evening of December 14 following a report of a male who had collapsed in a bus shelter.
"An ambulance was dispatched and the patient was conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”
No details of his condition have been released.