Man rescued from Doncaster Sheffield Airport roof after 'trying to get TikToks of Vulcan'
A man had to rescued from the roof of a hangar at Doncaster Sheffield Airport after reportedly trying to get videos and photos of the Vulcan bomber to share on TikTok.
Police and fire crews were called in the early hours of this morning to bring the man down from the building, which dates to the base’s days as RAF Finningley.
An eyewitness who saw the drama at around 2am said: “He was trying to climb over the hangar and apparently trying to get to the Vulcan.
“He was trying to get videos and photos for his TikTok.”
The airport closed in November but talks are ongoing between owners Peel and a consortium, understood to be from the United Arab Emirates, over a potential takeover deal.
Bosses behind the Vulcan have said the iconic aircraft may have be dismantled to be moved to a new base after being given until this summer to find a new home.