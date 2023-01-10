Man rescued from Doncaster Sheffield Airport roof after 'trying to get TikToks of Vulcan'

A man had to be rescued from the roof of a hangar at Doncaster Sheffield Airport by police and fire crews. (Photo: Matthew Pyke).

Police and fire crews were called in the early hours of this morning to bring the man down from the building, which dates to the base’s days as RAF Finningley.

An eyewitness who saw the drama at around 2am said: “He was trying to climb over the hangar and apparently trying to get to the Vulcan.

“He was trying to get videos and photos for his TikTok.”

The airport closed in November but talks are ongoing between owners Peel and a consortium, understood to be from the United Arab Emirates, over a potential takeover deal.