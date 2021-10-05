Man reportedly walking streets of Doncaster town asking people to punch him

A man has reportedly been walking the streets of a Doncaster area town asking people to punch him.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:11 am
A man has reportedly been asking people to punch him in Mexborough.

The man, described as ‘a strange guy in a white jacket’ reportedly approached a member of the public in Mexborough yesterday, asking to be punched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A post, shared on Facebook said: “Watch out for a strange guy in a white jacket on Bank Street. He just approached me and said ‘will you punch me please.’ Not joking either.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.

DoncasterMexboroughFacebookSouth Yorkshire Police