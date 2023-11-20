Man removed from rail track and trains stopped as police respond to Doncaster emergency
Officers were called to the Doncaster-Sheffield line between Conisbrough and Denaby earlier this afternoon.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a male trespassing on the railway line at Denaby Level Crossing, near Conisbrough.
"Trains were stopped in the area in response to this incident while the male was removed from the railway line by police.
“We apologise for any disruption caused to passengers’ journeys as a result of this incident.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that no-one had been hit by a train in the incident and the man involved had been trespassing on the railway line at the time of the incident.
A number of eyewitnesses reported heavy traffic and numerous police at the scene of the incident earlier this afternoon.