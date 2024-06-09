Man on bridge over M18 near Doncaster 'safe' says woman who helped at scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man on a bridge over the M18 near Doncaster is safe, a woman who helped at the scene has said.

The motorway was shut in both directions for several hours last night following concerns for the safety of a man on a bridge over the carriageway between junctions three and four.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to the scene, spending several hours bringing the man to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman who was among the first at the scene to help the man said: “He is OK, we stayed with him while the police and fire brigade worked around us to get him strapped up, then they walked him to safety and into an ambulance.”

Police at the scene on the brigde over the M18 in Doncaster. (Photo: Chris Brown).

Emergency services were first called at around 5pm with the road re-opening around 8pm.

Eyewitnesses reported numerous emergency services at the scene near to Warning Tongue Lane, which was also closed off.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.59pm today (Saturday 8 June) to reports of a concern for safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that a member of the pubic is currently on the bridge above the carriage way on the M18 between junction 3 and 4.

“The M18 is currently closed in both directions while emergency service work together to bring the man to safety.”

Highways Yorkshire warned drivers to avoid the area and said: “The M18 is closed in both directions between J3 (Doncaster) and J4 (Armthorpe) due to a police led incident.”