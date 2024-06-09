Man on bridge over M18 near Doncaster 'safe' says woman who helped at scene
The motorway was shut in both directions for several hours last night following concerns for the safety of a man on a bridge over the carriageway between junctions three and four.
Police and paramedics were scrambled to the scene, spending several hours bringing the man to safety.
A woman who was among the first at the scene to help the man said: “He is OK, we stayed with him while the police and fire brigade worked around us to get him strapped up, then they walked him to safety and into an ambulance.”
Emergency services were first called at around 5pm with the road re-opening around 8pm.
Eyewitnesses reported numerous emergency services at the scene near to Warning Tongue Lane, which was also closed off.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.59pm today (Saturday 8 June) to reports of a concern for safety.
“It is reported that a member of the pubic is currently on the bridge above the carriage way on the M18 between junction 3 and 4.
“The M18 is currently closed in both directions while emergency service work together to bring the man to safety.”
Highways Yorkshire warned drivers to avoid the area and said: “The M18 is closed in both directions between J3 (Doncaster) and J4 (Armthorpe) due to a police led incident.”
- If you need someone to talk to, whatever you are going through, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123 for free, 24/7.
