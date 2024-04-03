Man left bleeding after being attacked with rock by gang in Doncaster park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Elmfield Park off Carr House Road on Sunday.

Photos taken by a witness in the aftermath of the incident show a man streaked with blood at the back of his head.

A police officer can be seen tending to the stricken victim on a park bench, with a rock discarded on a nearby path.

The victim was left bleeding following the incident near to Elmfield Park.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called on Sunday (31 March), to reports of an assault on Carr House Road, in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster.

“It is reported that three men approached the victim, assaulting him on the mouth, causing him to lose a tooth.

"It is also reported that the three men took the victim's coat before fleeing the scene.

“No arrests have currently been made in connection but enquiries remain on going.

“If anyone has information that can help officers in their investigation, please call 101 and quote incident number 36 of 31 March 2024 when you get in touch.

It is the latest in a long line of violent incidents in the popular Doncaster park which has been plagued by crime and anti-social behaviour in recent years with repeated calls for CCTV and improved lighting.

In 2021, the park was at the centre of a rape probe after a teenage girl was grabbed from behind and pushed to the ground by a 28-year-old man while the most shocking incident was the killing of youngster Casey Kearney who was randomly attacked and stabbed to death as she walked through the park in 2012.

The 13-year-old was targeted by Hannah Bonser, 26, who had a history of mental health problems, as she strolled through Elmfield Park on Valentine’s Day of that year. She was jailed for life for the attack.

In May 2018, a 16-year-old boy fled into Elmfield Park after he was raped by a man nearby while a teenage boy was attacked and robbed of his bike by two other teenagers in the park.