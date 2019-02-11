A man has been jailed for threatening the owner of a restaurant and tea rooms in Doncaster with a gun.

Sean Paul Byrnes, aged 27, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six years after admitting attempted robbery and possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court over an incident in August last year in which he went into Floristry by Lord Hurst in Bennetthorpe with an imitation firearm, threatened the owner and demanded cash.

Byrnes left empty handed and fled on a pushbike after being challenged by the owner.

He was stopped nearby by firearms officers.

DC Rob Scarrow said: “This must have been a terrible ordeal for the victims. Although the firearm used by Byrnes was an imitation, the use of it in this crime was to terrify the victims into handing over the cash.

“It was due to their bravery that he fled empty handed and was captured so quickly.

“Thankfully, such incidents are rare, and I hope the sentence given by the court acts as a significant deterrent to other people considering of acting in a similar way in the future.

“I want to reassure the public that Doncaster is a safe place to live, work, and shop, and hope that people are not put off by this isolated incident.”