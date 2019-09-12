Man in It clown mask 'terrorising' town as killer clown craze returns to UK
The ‘killer clown’ craze has returned to the UK after reports of a man wearing an It clown mask and ‘armed with a knife’ terrorising children.
A man wearing a Pennywise clown mask from the horror film It is 'terrorising children with a knife', mum Ashleigh Hunt has claimed.
Miss Hunt said that she was with her seven-year-old daughter when they were chased by the man, who wearing black clothing, through woodland in Penryn, Cornwall.
It comes amid the release of It Chapter Two in UK cinemas.
Miss Hunt said locals in the town say that the clown has been approaching them in daytime and asking them to 'go with him'.
The 'killer clown' craze – in which pranksters terrorise people dressed as clowns – has surfaced at around this time of year for the last few years.
The trend came to the UK from the US in 2016 and is believed to be inspired by Pennywise, who first appeared in the It book written by author Stephen King.
She wrote on Facebook: "WARNING to anyone in the Penryn area. Whilst walking near Tremough Campus/Greenwood area around 7.30 this evening, me, my sister and my 7-year-old were chased by a person in a Pennywise-style clown mask and full black clothing!
"My daughter is so terrified she won’t even go to the bathroom without me and she cries if I have to leave the room. Police are out looking. Be vigilant people."