Man is knifed in street in broad daylight in latest Doncaster stabbing

The 22-year-old victim suffered a single stab wound following the incident in Mexborough earlier this week.

Police were called to Garden Street on Wednesday, with a huge cordon thrown up around the area as detectives carried out investigations.

Streets between the Old Market Hall pub and Montagu Arms pub were sealed off following the incident at around 7.20pm.

Police are probing yet another stabbing in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were alerted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a stabbing on Garden Street in Mexborough at around 7.20pm.

"Upon arrival, officers found as 222-year-old man had suffered a single stab wound to his stomach.

"He was taken to hospital, his injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

"The weapon was recovered and the investigation into finding those responsible is ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact 101.