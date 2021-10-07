Man in serious condition in hospital after four-vehicle pile-up on M18 near Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the serious collision yesterday afternoon which closed the motorway between junctions 4 and 5.

A man in his 60s is in a critical condition after sustaining serious injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers from our Roads Policing Group are appealing for information or any dash cam footage following a four-vehicle collision on the M18 near to Doncaster yesterday.

The collision brough the M18 to a standstill. (Photo: Highways England).

“It is reported that at about 2.10pm a white Citroen Relay van was involved in a collision with a silver Honda Accord, white Ford Transit and a white Volkswagen Passat.

“A passenger in the Honda, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

"The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

“The drivers of the Citroen, Ford and Volkswagen were all treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“Did you witness either vehicle prior to this collision, or saw what happened? If so, please contact police.”

The road was closed for a number of hours in both directions following the collision with motorists caught up in huge tailbacks.