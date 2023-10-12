Man in hospital with serious injuries after crowbar attack in Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Video footage of the incident, seen by the Free Press, shows a man in a yellow t-shirt and black shorts left drenched in blood from a serious head wound after being repeatedly attacked by another man wielding a bar at the side of a road in Edlington.

Emergency services were called to The Crescent on Tuesday afternoon and a police probe into the incident is now under way.

The clip, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the victim and a man dressed in black t-shirt and trousers arguing in the middle of the road outside a tyre dealership in the village.

The attacker can be seen pursuing the man along the road, while a witness can be heard telling the camera: “He’s just smashed a bottle over him.”

The victim is then seen falling to the ground near a parked car, which drives off as the man launches his attack, raining a series of blows on the man on the floor in a brutal assault.

He can be seen hitting his victim around the head and legs and a witness can be heard screaming: “Not on his f***ing head. Not on his head lad, come on.”

As the attacker walks away, the camera zooms in on the man sitting on the pavement, drenched in blood pouring from his head and face.

The witness can be heard saying: “Come on mate, I’ll get you some Calpol. His head is bleeding like f***.”

Cars can also be seen driving past as the attack takes place.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called at around 2.48pm on 10 October to The Crescent in Edlington, Doncaster, following reports a man had been assaulted.

“It is reported that a man in his 20s was struck multiple times with a metal crowbar. He was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with serious injuries to his head and leg.