Man in hospital with life threatening injuries after Doncaster bike crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called at 5.23am today to reports of a road traffic collision on the A638 northbound slip road at junction 38 with the A1M.

Police said a motorbike collided with the lorry on the slip road and added: “A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries and is thought to be in a stable but life threatening condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A638 northbound slip road at junction 38 with the A1M and the A638 southbound at Butt Lane towards the A1M remain closed as officers continue their enquiries.

Emergency services were called after a motorcycle collided with a lorry.

The closures are expected to remain in place for rest of the day and the public are asked to use alternative routes around the area.