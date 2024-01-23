Man in hospital with life threatening injuries after Doncaster bike crash
Emergency services were called at 5.23am today to reports of a road traffic collision on the A638 northbound slip road at junction 38 with the A1M.
Police said a motorbike collided with the lorry on the slip road and added: “A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries and is thought to be in a stable but life threatening condition.”
The A638 northbound slip road at junction 38 with the A1M and the A638 southbound at Butt Lane towards the A1M remain closed as officers continue their enquiries.
The closures are expected to remain in place for rest of the day and the public are asked to use alternative routes around the area.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 111 of 23 January 2024.