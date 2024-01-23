News you can trust since 1925
Man in hospital with life threatening injuries after Doncaster bike crash

A man is in hospital with critical, life threatening injuries following an early morning road smash in Doncaster which saw a motorbike crash into the back of a stationary lorry.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 11:24 GMT
Emergency services were called at 5.23am today to reports of a road traffic collision on the A638 northbound slip road at junction 38 with the A1M.

Police said a motorbike collided with the lorry on the slip road and added: “A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries and is thought to be in a stable but life threatening condition.”

The A638 northbound slip road at junction 38 with the A1M and the A638 southbound at Butt Lane towards the A1M remain closed as officers continue their enquiries.

Emergency services were called after a motorcycle collided with a lorry.Emergency services were called after a motorcycle collided with a lorry.
Emergency services were called after a motorcycle collided with a lorry.

The closures are expected to remain in place for rest of the day and the public are asked to use alternative routes around the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 111 of 23 January 2024.

