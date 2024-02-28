Man in hospital with head injuries as pair hunted after Doncaster street attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called by the ambulance service on Tuesday (27 February) at 9.15pm to reports of an assault in the Wheatley area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a man was assaulted on Wentworth Road by two people, a man and a woman.

"A 45-year-old man was found with head injuries on Thorne Road and taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police were called following an attack in Wentworth Road.

“Scenes were in place on Thorne Road and Wentworth Road for a period of time and have since been stood down.