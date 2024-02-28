Man in hospital with head injuries as pair hunted after Doncaster street attack
Police were called by the ambulance service on Tuesday (27 February) at 9.15pm to reports of an assault in the Wheatley area.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a man was assaulted on Wentworth Road by two people, a man and a woman.
"A 45-year-old man was found with head injuries on Thorne Road and taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“Scenes were in place on Thorne Road and Wentworth Road for a period of time and have since been stood down.
An investigation is underway to find those responsible. If you have any information which may help, you can pass information to police online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 957 of 27 February when you get in touch.