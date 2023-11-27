Man in hospital after being hit in face by brick hurled at Doncaster bus
Police have launched an appeal to track down the culprits responsible for the attack on the bus as it made its way through Armthorpe.
The incident happened last month, but South Yorkshire Police have only just released details of the incident.
A spokesman said: “It is reported that on Monday 23 October around 6pm, a First Bus was travelling along Beech Road in Armthorpe when it was hit by bricks.
“A passenger who was on the bus at the time received serious injuries to their face and needed to be taken to hospital for treatment.
“An investigation has since been launched and officers are now appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come forward.”
PC Laura Connell, the officer leading the investigation, said: "This was a nasty attack that left a man with a serious head injury which needed hospital treatment.
"We will not tolerate attacks of this nature and we are now asking the public to help us identify those responsible."
You can pass information to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/189149/23.
You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/AKZsd
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.