BREAKING

Man in hospital after being found with stab wounds outside Doncaster supermarket

A man is in hospital after being found with stab wounds outside a Doncaster supermarket.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:24 GMT
Police were called at 9.30am this morning to reports of a stabbing in the Bentley area of Doncaster, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Eyewitnesses say the man was found covered in blood outside the Tesco Express store in High Street shortly afterwards, with a cordon in place around the store and a number of police officers and vehicles at the scene.

A statement said: “It is reported that a 49-year-old man was assaulted by a man at an address on The Homestead before he was found with suspected stab wounds on High Street.

"The 49-year-old man was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.”

“An investigation is underway to identify those responsible and we would encourage anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 220 of 15 February 2024.”

