Man in hospital after being found with stab wounds outside Doncaster supermarket

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called at 9.30am this morning to reports of a stabbing in the Bentley area of Doncaster, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Eyewitnesses say the man was found covered in blood outside the Tesco Express store in High Street shortly afterwards, with a cordon in place around the store and a number of police officers and vehicles at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement said: “It is reported that a 49-year-old man was assaulted by a man at an address on The Homestead before he was found with suspected stab wounds on High Street.

Police were called following the incident earlier this morning.

"The 49-year-old man was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.”