Man in hospital after air ambulance lands at serious Doncaster motorway smash

Police and paramedics were called at the A1(M) near Warmsworth this morning, with the air ambulance landing on the carriageway.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to the A1(M) between junctions 35 and 36, at 10.36am today (5 May) to reports that a vehicle and pedestrian had been in a collision on the hard shoulder.

“One man was found to have sustained leg injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital.”

The A1 was closed in both directions near Doncaster following the smash.

“The road was closed by National Highways and re-opened at around 12.30pm.”

A spokesman for National Highways Yorkshire warned drivers of 2.5 miles of congestion in both directions following the collision.