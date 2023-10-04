Man in his 70s taken to hospital following kitchen fire in Doncaster house
A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital following a kitchen fire at a Doncaster house this teatime.
The Free Press received reports of three fire appliances, police and paramedic at the scene on Maple Avenue in Cantley.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5.19pm to a kitchen fire.
"A man in his 70s was taken to hospital for a check up following smoke inhalation. The cause is under investigation.”