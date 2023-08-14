News you can trust since 1925
Man in court charged with assaulting emergency worker after police flock to Doncaster estate

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting an emergency worker after police flocked to a Doncaster estate in an early hours incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST

38-year-old Steven Bewley appeared before Doncaster Magistrates Court earlier today following the incident on Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “In the early hours of Saturday 12 August, police were called to the Castle Grove area of Sprotbrough following reports that a man was refusing to leave a property there.”

Residents reported heavy police activity at around 2am.

