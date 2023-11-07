Man in court after man seriously assaulted near to Doncaster beauty spot
Police were called to Askern in the early hours of Sunday following an altercation outside the Red Lion pub at the side of Askern Lake.
A large stretch of the woodland at the side of the lake alongside the A19 was cordoned off for much of Saturday as officers carried out investigations.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On Sunday 5 November, Richard Fox, 50, of Askern Road, Doncaster, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
“At 12.35am, on 4 November, officers responded to reports a man had been assaulted following an altercation outside of the Red Lion Pub in Askern.
“Fox has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 4 December.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.