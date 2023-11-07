Man in court after man seriously assaulted near to Doncaster beauty spot

A man has been remanded in custody after another man was assaulted near to a Doncaster beauty spot.

Police were called to Askern in the early hours of Sunday following an altercation outside the Red Lion pub at the side of Askern Lake.

A large stretch of the woodland at the side of the lake alongside the A19 was cordoned off for much of Saturday as officers carried out investigations.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On Sunday 5 November, Richard Fox, 50, of Askern Road, Doncaster, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police cordoned off an area near to Askern Lake after a man was assaulted.

“At 12.35am, on 4 November, officers responded to reports a man had been assaulted following an altercation outside of the Red Lion Pub in Askern.

“Fox has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 4 December.”