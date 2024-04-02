Man in court after burglary at Doncaster church targeted in string of break-ins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Lichfield, 47, of Alexandra Road, is charged with burglary following reports of a break-in at St John The Evangelist Church in the Balby area of the city in the early hours of this morning (2 April).

Lichfield has been remanded in custody and is due to make his first appearance before Doncaster Magistrates' Court tomorrow (3 April).

The church hit the headlines last summer due to a string of repeated burglaires, with ‘irreplaceable’ 150-year-old stained glass windows smashed at the church, which serves as a community food bank.

The church has been targeted repeatedly – and organisers warned that the project was under threat from the constant burglaries.

Last year, Reverend Derek Pammett said he was praying for those carrying out the raids - and offered help to those responsible.

He said: “After most of the food was stolen, we offered a very limited service and had to deal with tears from some truly desperate individuals.

"We are praying for the individuals who are breaking into the church.

"Not only are they breaking into a sacred space that has served the community for the last 175 years, they are creating increased costs and stealing food from some of the most needy in our community. Food which is given away four mornings a week.