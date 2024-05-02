"Man held" as huge police incident unfolds on Doncaster industrial estate this afternoon
Police have flocked to a Doncaster industrial estate this afternoon with a man reportedly held amid reports of a serious emergency incident.
Numerous police vehicles are currently at an industrial unit in Croft Court, which is off Sandall Carr Road on the Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate.
Eyewitnesses have reported police smashing their way into an industrial unit with one man being taken away from the scene in the back of a police van.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.