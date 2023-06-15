News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Man held after knifeman reports led to vigilante attack, leaving victim with broken legs

A man has been arrested as part of a huge police investigation – after vigilante gangs took the law into their own hands and broke a man’s legs after false reports that a woman had been stabbed.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:05 BST

Police held a 33-year-old after reports that a man had been seen with a knife in Wath.

Last night, Superintendent Andy Wright said: “We have responded to three reports about a man being seen with a knife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Numerous resources responded to each report and a drone was deployed, but were unable to locate anyone nearby.

Police have arrested a man after a day of disorder in Wath.Police have arrested a man after a day of disorder in Wath.
Police have arrested a man after a day of disorder in Wath.
Most Popular

“Ambulance crews then responded to a woman on Denman Road at 5.45pm after receiving reports she’d been stabbed.

"The crew confirmed her injuries were due to a pre-existing medical condition and she had not suffered any stab wounds. There appears to be no connection between this incident and the earlier reports.

“Following rumours on social media, members of the community appear to have taken to the law in to their own hands which has led to significant disorder at an address on Wath Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As a result, one man is now in hospital with suspected broken legs.

This morning, police say a 33-year-old man has been held after reports of a man threatening people with a knife on Wath Road in Wath on Tuesday evening.

The man, from Rotherham, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are continuing to investigate this and other reports received yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) that someone was seen with a knife in the area. However, we are not seeking anyone else in relation to these matters.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Superintendent Wright said: “I understand the level of concern among the community and a high number of officers will remain in the area today to offer reassurance. We are working closely with schools to ensure parents and children feel safe.

“Following a report that a woman had been stabbed yesterday evening, we have now spoken to the complainant and numerous lines of enquiry have led us to the conclusion that no such incident occurred."

“I want to remind everyone to avoid further speculation and not take matters in to their own hands, while allowing us to carry out our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call 101. The incident number to quote is 527 of 14 June.

Related topics:PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceRotherham