Man held after knifeman reports led to vigilante attack, leaving victim with broken legs

Police held a 33-year-old after reports that a man had been seen with a knife in Wath.

Last night, Superintendent Andy Wright said: “We have responded to three reports about a man being seen with a knife.

"Numerous resources responded to each report and a drone was deployed, but were unable to locate anyone nearby.

Police have arrested a man after a day of disorder in Wath.

“Ambulance crews then responded to a woman on Denman Road at 5.45pm after receiving reports she’d been stabbed.

"The crew confirmed her injuries were due to a pre-existing medical condition and she had not suffered any stab wounds. There appears to be no connection between this incident and the earlier reports.

“Following rumours on social media, members of the community appear to have taken to the law in to their own hands which has led to significant disorder at an address on Wath Road.

"As a result, one man is now in hospital with suspected broken legs.

This morning, police say a 33-year-old man has been held after reports of a man threatening people with a knife on Wath Road in Wath on Tuesday evening.

The man, from Rotherham, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are continuing to investigate this and other reports received yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) that someone was seen with a knife in the area. However, we are not seeking anyone else in relation to these matters.”

Superintendent Wright said: “I understand the level of concern among the community and a high number of officers will remain in the area today to offer reassurance. We are working closely with schools to ensure parents and children feel safe.

“Following a report that a woman had been stabbed yesterday evening, we have now spoken to the complainant and numerous lines of enquiry have led us to the conclusion that no such incident occurred."

“I want to remind everyone to avoid further speculation and not take matters in to their own hands, while allowing us to carry out our enquiries.”