Man found hiding in loft as police raid £90,000 Doncaster cannabis factory
A drugs warrant was executed at the property in Sprotborough on the morning of Wednesday 24 January, with the raid planned as part of a number of operations during South Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action 2024.
After using an enforcer to gain entry, officers discovered around 90 cannabis plants growing in two rooms on the first floor of the house.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police then found a man hiding in the loft, with that area of the property also home to a suspected "drying room".
The estimated value of the cannabis found inside the house is believed to be around £90,000, a spokesman said. All the drugs discovered at the house have since been seized by officers and destroyed.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of the production of the Class B drug cannabis. He remains in police custody.
Doncaster North NPT Sergeant Kelly Ward, who coordinated the warrant, said: "We acted on local intelligence to execute this drugs warrant and found an elaborate cannabis growing set up inside an unsuspecting house.
"Cannabis is far from a harmless drug and selling it can fund organised crime groups which wreak fear, havoc and misery on local communities.
"We will not allow this to happen, and we will continue in our efforts to disrupt the drugs supply and create safer neighbourhoods."
Anyone with information about drug dealing in Doncaster can contact police on 101.