Man due in court after security guard is attacked during Doncaster shop theft
A man is due to appear in court charged with assaulting a security guard during a shop theft in Doncaster.
40-year-old Shaun Colton from Balby was arrested by South Yorkshire Police officers at Danum Retail Park, Bentley after reportedly stealing items from a nearby shop.
It is reported that he also assaulted the security guard at the store.
He was interviewed by officers and has now been charged with both offences to appear before Doncaster Magistrates Court on 30 January 2024.