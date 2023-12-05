Man due in court after security guard is attacked during Doncaster shop theft

A man is due to appear in court charged with assaulting a security guard during a shop theft in Doncaster.

40-year-old Shaun Colton from Balby was arrested by South Yorkshire Police officers at Danum Retail Park, Bentley after reportedly stealing items from a nearby shop.

It is reported that he also assaulted the security guard at the store.