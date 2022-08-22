News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out

Man dies in Doncaster street despite emergency services' attempt to save him

A man has died in a late night incident in a Doncaster street despite efforts by emergency services to save him.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:48 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:48 pm

Police were called at 11.29pm last night to reports that a man in his 30s had suffered a medical episode on Sickleworks Close, Conisbrough.

Emergency services made attempts to help the man, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

Police were called to Conisbrough to help a man found in the street.
DoncasterPoliceEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Police