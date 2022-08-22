Man dies in Doncaster street despite emergency services' attempt to save him

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 11.29pm last night to reports that a man in his 30s had suffered a medical episode on Sickleworks Close, Conisbrough.

Emergency services made attempts to help the man, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.