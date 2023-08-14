Man dies in collision with lorry which shut major Doncaster road for six hours

Witnesses are now being sought to the fatal collision in Hickleton this morning on the A635 Barnsley Road.

Emergency services were called at 9.33am to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and an articulated lorry.

The pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital but he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. His family has been informed.

The A635 was closed to allow officers to carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision but has now re-opened.