Man dies in collision with lorry which shut major Doncaster road for six hours
Witnesses are now being sought to the fatal collision in Hickleton this morning on the A635 Barnsley Road.
Emergency services were called at 9.33am to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and an articulated lorry.
The pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital but he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. His family has been informed.
The A635 was closed to allow officers to carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision but has now re-opened.
Any witnesses to the collision, or motorists with dash cam footage, are asked to get in touch. You can email dash cam footage to [email protected] quoting incident number 212 of 14 August 2023 in the email subject line. You can also call 101 or speak to police online here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/