News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Man dies in collision with lorry which shut major Doncaster road for six hours

A man has died following a collision with a lorry in an incident which shut a major Doncaster road for six hours.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 16:01 BST

Witnesses are now being sought to the fatal collision in Hickleton this morning on the A635 Barnsley Road.

Emergency services were called at 9.33am to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and an articulated lorry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital but he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. His family has been informed.

The A635 was closed to allow officers to carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision but has now re-opened.

Any witnesses to the collision, or motorists with dash cam footage, are asked to get in touch. You can email dash cam footage to [email protected] quoting incident number 212 of 14 August 2023 in the email subject line. You can also call 101 or speak to police online here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Related topics:DoncasterEmergency services