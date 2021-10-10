The man, a passenger in a taxi that was involved in the crash between junctions 4 and 5 on Wednesday afternoon, has died from his injuries, police have announced.

The victim, who is not been named, was in his 60s, South Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesman said: “Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Serious Collisions Unit are appealing for information after a man injured in a collision on Wednesday on the M18, Doncaster, has now sadly died.

“Emergency services were called at 2.07pm to reports of a four-vehicle collision between Junction 4 and Junction 5.

“A rear seat passenger from a taxi involved in the collision – a man aged in his 60s - was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and has since died.

"His family are now being supported by specially trained officers and we ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The statement added: "This was a bad collision which has tragically resulted in somebody losing their life.

“We are trying to paint the complete picture of what happened and enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information, caught the incident on dash cam or were also on the motorway at the time and might have seen what happened, please call us to pass that on."

Anyone with information which could assist should call 101, quoting incident number 461 of October 6