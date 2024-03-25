Man dies following emergency incident which saw city streets sealed off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were all called to Waterdale yesterday morning following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 60s.

Eyewitnesses say the man’s body was found beneath the Civic Quarter Car Park near to Doncaster Catholic Club.

The club was forced to close after being cordoned off during the probe and police were also spotted on top of the multi-storey car park during the investigation.

The man died at the base of the Civic Quarter car park in Doncaster city centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Waterdale in Doncaster at 10.49am yesterday (24 March) following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 60s.

“Emergency services attended and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A number of roads in the area were temporarily closed near Waterdale, Trafford Way and College Road with a scene put in place for a brief period of time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, with a file being prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesman for Doncaster Catholic Club club said on Facebook: “Due to a police incident the area immediately around the club is cordoned off and we are unable to open.”

One eyewitness reported numeous police vehicles at the scene as well as the air ambulance.