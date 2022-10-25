Man dies after police and ambulances race to emergency in Doncaster street
Police have said that a man has died in an incident which saw numerous emergency vehicles race to a Doncaster street.
By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
25th Oct 2022, 4:44pm
Emergency services were called to Thorne Road yesterday morning after a man was found on the pavement near to King’s Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended reports of a man unconscious and not breathing near to Doncaster city centre yesterday around 8:28am.
“The man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. A file has been prepared for the coroner.”