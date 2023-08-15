News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Man dies after fatal hit and run smash yards from Doncaster Police Station

Police have launched an investigation after a man died following a hit and run smash near to Doncaster Police Station.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Aug 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 08:26 BST

Officers are appealing for information following the fatal road traffic collision which saw part of College Road closed off for most of yesterday.

Emergency services were called at 1.55am on Monday after members of the public found the body of a man in the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers believe that the man, who suffered multiple injuries, has been involved in a collision with a vehicle at some time overnight that failed to stop at the scene.

College Road in Doncastert city centre was sealed off for much of yesterday following the man's death.College Road in Doncastert city centre was sealed off for much of yesterday following the man's death.
College Road in Doncastert city centre was sealed off for much of yesterday following the man's death.
Most Popular

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward following the incident which saw the street cordoned off until late afternoon yesterday.

Any motorist with dash cam footage who was travelling through the College Road area overnight are being asked to review their recordings and send on any relevant footage.

You can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 68 of 14 August when you get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have dash cam footage, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Related topics:PoliceEmergency services