Man dies after being hit by lorry in early morning M18 smash in Doncaster
Emergency services were called at 6.41am this morning to a serious road collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian at junction two of the M18 northbound in Doncaster.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended alongside the ambulance service, and sadly, the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. His family have been informed.
"The lorry driver stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.”
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance also landed at the scene of the tragedy, with motorists diverted as long tailbacks built up on both carriageways.
The section of the M18 over the A1(M) is currently closed, with traffic being diverted as officers continue enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 132 of 2 January.