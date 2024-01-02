Man dies after being hit by lorry in early morning M18 smash in Doncaster

A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a lorry in an early morning smash on the M18 near Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called at 6.41am this morning to a serious road collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian at junction two of the M18 northbound in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended alongside the ambulance service, and sadly, the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. His family have been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The lorry driver stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.”

The M18 was closed between junctions two and three following the tragedy this morning.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance also landed at the scene of the tragedy, with motorists diverted as long tailbacks built up on both carriageways.

The section of the M18 over the A1(M) is currently closed, with traffic being diverted as officers continue enquiries.