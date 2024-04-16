Man crushed to death by lorry in Doncaster as company handed huge fine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 52-year-old man was fatally crushed by the vehicle at Booth Mixer Hire Limited’s site at Bankend Quarry, Blaxton on 9 December 2019.

He had been replacing the wagon’s two front wheels when it fell on him.

With the existing wheels already removed, the worker entered the underside of the vehicle and was attempting to prop it higher up using a bottle jack when the wagon fell onto the worker.

A Health and Safety Executive investigation found bosses failed to carry out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment for replacing the wheels.

The firm also failed to put in place a system that ensured work could be carried out safely. It also failed to consider the use of alternative equipment, such as a trolley jack, which would have allowed the vehicle to be jacked from outside the danger zone.

HSE guidance states employers must make sure there are safe working procedures in place when moving heavy loads and ensure all lifting points for jacks and stands are correct for that vehicle.

The firm pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was fined £50,000 and ordered to pay £16,717.15 in costs at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

HSE inspector John Boyle said: “This tragic incident could have been avoided by assessing the risk and implementing safe working practices.