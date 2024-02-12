Man critically ill in hospital with serious injuries following Doncaster road smash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the incident in Fishlake on Saturday night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We’re appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward and assist with our investigation."

Police said the 38-year-old man remains in a critical condition following the collision at around 8:40pm on Sour Lane in Fishlake.

A spokesman said: “It is believed the driver’s car, a grey Suzuki Vitara, left the carriageway where Cowick Road becomes Sour Lane.

"The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

"Officers investigating are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have been in the area at the time and has dashcam footage of the car prior to the incident.

"If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 978 of 10 February 2024.”

Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

It is the latest in a series of serious road collisions in Doncaster in the first few weeks of 2024, which have claimed a total of eight lives.