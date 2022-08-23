Man arrested as speeding car ploughs into lamp-post in Doncaster police chase

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drama began yesterday when South Yorkshire Police officers attempted to stop the blue Ford Fiesta ST-2 Turbo on St George's Bridge.

Police had attempted to pull the car for excessive speed.

But instead of stopping, the driver decided to make off along Wheatley Hall Road towards Wheatley.

A man was arrested after a high speed police chase in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle turned into the Wheatley and Wheatley Hills estates travelling in excess of 50mph, still being pursued by officers.

A spokesman said: “The vehicle made its way back onto Wheatley Hall Road on the wrong side of the carriageway where it eventually struck a lamp post on the central reservation.

"The driver ran from the vehicle into the Parklands Club area but was eventually detained on Liverpool Avenue, Wheatley.

"The male driver from the Leeds area has been released on bail under investigation for the following offences.

“Failing to stop when directed, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, theft of motor vehicle and driving while disqualifed.”

Numerous motorists reported having to swerve out of the way of the speeding Fiesta as officers gave chase through Wheatley.

Members of the public can report dangerous driving to South Yorkshire Police in an emergency on 999 or altenatively, contact 101.