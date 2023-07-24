News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Man arrested as 300 cannabis plants found inside Doncaster drugs factory

A man has been arrested and 300 cannabis plants seized and set to be destroyed after police busted open another Doncaster drugs factory.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:22 BST

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team found the cannabis set up in Armthorpe last week.

A spokesman said: “On Wednesday night, officers were called to the Rands Lane Industrial Estate in Armthorpe to reports of a burglary taking place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers found the unit had in fact been broken into and on entering the building, they found over 300 cannabis plants. The electricity had been dangerously bypassed and a comprehensive ventilation system was in place.

Police found a cannabis set up in Armthorpe.Police found a cannabis set up in Armthorpe.
Police found a cannabis set up in Armthorpe.
Most Popular

"A male was seen running from the scene, with police hot in pursuit.

"This male was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and taken to Doncaster custody suite.

"The cannabis set up has been dismantled and the plants will be destroyed. This is a great result and has prevented thousands of pounds worth of drugs hitting the streets.”

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team