Man arrested as 300 cannabis plants found inside Doncaster drugs factory

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team found the cannabis set up in Armthorpe last week.

A spokesman said: “On Wednesday night, officers were called to the Rands Lane Industrial Estate in Armthorpe to reports of a burglary taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers found the unit had in fact been broken into and on entering the building, they found over 300 cannabis plants. The electricity had been dangerously bypassed and a comprehensive ventilation system was in place.

Police found a cannabis set up in Armthorpe.

"A male was seen running from the scene, with police hot in pursuit.

"This male was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and taken to Doncaster custody suite.