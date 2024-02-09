Man arrested after homeless helpers punched and kicked in Doncaster attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spokesman for Appetisingh Meals, which provides regular hot food and drinks for members of the city’s homeless community from a stall outside the Frenchgate centre posted on social media about the incident, writing: “Everyone is OK, its a police matter now as two outreach volunteers were attacked.

"Was doing homeless drinks in town - they kicked off with me first then ended up punching a 73-year-old woman who is a volunteer, then kicked a man down to the ground.”

South Yorkshire Police has since confirmed details of the incident which took place near to the junction with West Laith Gate last month.

Police were called to St Sepulchre Gate following the attack.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 8.35pm on Thursday 25 January to St Sepulchre Gate in Doncaster following reports of an assault and a public order offence.

“It is reported that following a verbal altercation, two men punched and kicked a man causing an injury to his face.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), racially aggravated assault, common assault and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

“He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

“Another man who was arrested has since been released without any further action.”