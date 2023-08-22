Man arrested after harrassing woman before attempting to flee police on Doncaster railway track
A man has been arrested after attempting to flee police by escaping onto a railway track.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:43 BST
Officers attended an address on Apple Green Lane, Balby at around 10.30am this morning following earlier reports of a man harassing a woman outside a property, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
"On attendance, the suspect fled the scene onto nearby railway tracks. He was later detained by officers at around 12.40pm and arrested.
"He remains in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesman added.