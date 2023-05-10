Man and woman taken to hospital after car smashes into parked vehicle in Doncaster
A man and woman in their 70s were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in smashed into a parked car in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:11 BST
Police received a report around 3.20pm on Tuesday of a collision on St Wilfrids Road in Bessacarr near to the junction with Goodison Boulevard.
A spokesman said: “It was reported that a vehicle had collided with a parked vehicle on the road. A man and woman in their 70’s were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.”