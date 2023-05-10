News you can trust since 1925
Man and woman taken to hospital after car smashes into parked vehicle in Doncaster

A man and woman in their 70s were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in smashed into a parked car in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 10th May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:11 BST

Police received a report around 3.20pm on Tuesday of a collision on St Wilfrids Road in Bessacarr near to the junction with Goodison Boulevard.

A spokesman said: “It was reported that a vehicle had collided with a parked vehicle on the road. A man and woman in their 70’s were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.”

Police and ambulances were called to the scene of the smash in Doncaster.Police and ambulances were called to the scene of the smash in Doncaster.
