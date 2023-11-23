Man and woman arrested as police smash open fresh Doncaster drug factory

A man and woman have been arrested by police after a suspected Doncaster drugs factory was raided by police.

Officers descended on the property in Mews Court, Armthorpe, on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the production of a controlled drug, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

A 44-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled drug. They remain in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries and an investigation is ongoing.

Police raided a suspected drugs factory in Armthorpe.

Detective Superintendent Eleanor Welsh said: “Our officers will remain at the scene as investigations continue and in the interests of safety, we are being supported by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.