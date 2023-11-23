Man and woman arrested as police smash open fresh Doncaster drug factory
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers descended on the property in Mews Court, Armthorpe, on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the production of a controlled drug, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
A 44-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled drug. They remain in police custody.
Officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries and an investigation is ongoing.
Detective Superintendent Eleanor Welsh said: “Our officers will remain at the scene as investigations continue and in the interests of safety, we are being supported by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
“Members of the local community can expect to see increased police activity in the area as a result of this ongoing investigation and I would encourage any members of the public with concerns or queries to please raise them with our officers in the vicinity.”