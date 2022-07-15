Man, 69 dies, as police track down van driver in Doncaster mobility scooter crash

Police have now launched an investigation into the fatal collision and have tracked down the driver and passenger of a van following the incident in Thorne last month following an appeal earlier today.

South Yorkshire Police had released an image of the vehicle in an attempt to trace the pair.

A spokesman said: “We issued an appeal earlier to trace a van's occupants, who may have witnessed a collision in Doncaster. We have now traced the driver.

Police are seeking the driver and passenger of this van.

Thank you all for sharing our appeal - we really appreciate your support.”

Emergency services were called out to the scene at around 9.25am on Monday 20 June following reports of a collision on Field Side, in the Thorne area of Doncaster.

On arrival, officers discovered that a mobility scooter and a white Mercedes Sprinter van had been involved in a serious collision. The mobility scooter rider, a 69 year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, he later died from his injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Following their enquiries and after reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage, officers are now keen to speak to the driver and passenger of the photographed van.

"They believe they may have seen the incident or the scooter prior to the collision.