Man, 69 dies, as police seek van following Doncaster mobility scooter crash

Police have now launched an investigation into the fatal collision and are seeking the driver and passenger of a van following the incident in Thorne last month.

South Yorkshire Police has released an image of the vehicle in an attempt to trace the pair who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Emergency services were called out to the scene at around 9.25am on Monday 20 June following reports of a collision on Field Side, in the Thorne area of Doncaster.

Police are seeking the driver and passenger of this van.

On arrival, officers discovered that a mobility scooter and a white Mercedes Sprinter van had been involved in a serious collision. The mobility scooter rider, a 69 year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, he later died from his injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Following their enquiries and after reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage, officers are now keen to speak to the driver and passenger of the photographed van.

"They believe they may have seen the incident or the scooter prior to the collision.

"The van has distinctive markings on its roof. Do you recognise it? Can you help?

"Please contact police online reporting form or 101, quoting incident number 243 of 20 June 2022. You can access the online portal here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contac.../report-something/