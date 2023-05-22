News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir

Man, 68, "battered with crow bar" in violent gang robbery at Doncaster store

A 68-year-old man was reportedly attacked with a crow bar in a robbery at a Doncaster shop.

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:56 BST

Police are hunting the masked gang who smashed their way into the shop and assaulted a member of staff before fleeing from the premises.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An investigation is underway after a reported robbery at a Doncaster business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday 14 May, following reports that a number of suspects were forcing entry to Carcroft Farm Stores on High Street, Carcroft.

Raiders targeted Carcroft Farm Stores, attacking a member of staff with a crow bar.Raiders targeted Carcroft Farm Stores, attacking a member of staff with a crow bar.
Raiders targeted Carcroft Farm Stores, attacking a member of staff with a crow bar.
Most Popular

“It is understood that the suspects, who had their faces covered, assaulted a member of staff before fleeing the scene with items from the premises.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post about on the incident on social media said: “Bob at 68 years old got battered on the head with a crow bar,” and added that ‘four youths’ in a ‘grey Golf’ with cloned plates were behind the attack.

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police