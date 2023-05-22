Man, 68, "battered with crow bar" in violent gang robbery at Doncaster store
A 68-year-old man was reportedly attacked with a crow bar in a robbery at a Doncaster shop.
Police are hunting the masked gang who smashed their way into the shop and assaulted a member of staff before fleeing from the premises.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An investigation is underway after a reported robbery at a Doncaster business.
“Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday 14 May, following reports that a number of suspects were forcing entry to Carcroft Farm Stores on High Street, Carcroft.
“It is understood that the suspects, who had their faces covered, assaulted a member of staff before fleeing the scene with items from the premises.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
A post about on the incident on social media said: “Bob at 68 years old got battered on the head with a crow bar,” and added that ‘four youths’ in a ‘grey Golf’ with cloned plates were behind the attack.