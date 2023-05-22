Man, 68, "battered with crow bar" in violent gang robbery at Doncaster store

Police are hunting the masked gang who smashed their way into the shop and assaulted a member of staff before fleeing from the premises.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An investigation is underway after a reported robbery at a Doncaster business.

“Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday 14 May, following reports that a number of suspects were forcing entry to Carcroft Farm Stores on High Street, Carcroft.

Raiders targeted Carcroft Farm Stores, attacking a member of staff with a crow bar.

“It is understood that the suspects, who had their faces covered, assaulted a member of staff before fleeing the scene with items from the premises.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

