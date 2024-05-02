Man, 45, arrested and cannabis plants seized in police raid on Doncaster industrial estate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Numerous vehicles and officers flocked to a unit on Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate earlier this afternoon, with eyewitnesses reporting that police smashed their way into the premises before leading a 45-year-old man away from the scene in handcuffs.
Photos from the scene this afternoon show the suspect – wearing t-shirt and shorts - being detained by officers and led into the back of a South Yorkshire Police van.
The raid took place at premises in Croft Court, which is just off Sandall Carr Road on the estate.
A force spokesman said: “Officers executed a drugs warrant at a premises at a premises in Croft Court in the Kirk Sandall area of Doncaster earlier this afternoon (2 May).
“A quantity of cannabis plants were recovered from the property and a 45-year-old man has been arrested.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.