Man, 45, arrested and cannabis plants seized in police raid on Doncaster industrial estate

Numerous vehicles and officers flocked to a unit on Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate earlier this afternoon, with eyewitnesses reporting that police smashed their way into the premises before leading a 45-year-old man away from the scene in handcuffs.

Photos from the scene this afternoon show the suspect – wearing t-shirt and shorts - being detained by officers and led into the back of a South Yorkshire Police van.

The raid took place at premises in Croft Court, which is just off Sandall Carr Road on the estate.

A force spokesman said: “Officers executed a drugs warrant at a premises at a premises in Croft Court in the Kirk Sandall area of Doncaster earlier this afternoon (2 May).