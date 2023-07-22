Man, 42, in critical condition after explosion in Doncaster car park
Following reports of an emergency incident in Doncaster earlier this evening, police have confirmed the circumstances.
A spokesman told the Free Press: “Emergency Services attended reports of a vehicle explosion in a carpark, just off Herten Way in Doncaster just after 6pm this evening (22 July).
“A 42 year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance were he remains in a critical condition. A cordon was in place, and the fire service attended to ensure the vehicle was safe before recovery could take place.”