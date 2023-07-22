News you can trust since 1925
Man, 42, in critical condition after explosion in Doncaster car park

Following reports of an emergency incident in Doncaster earlier this evening, police have confirmed the circumstances.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 21:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 21:12 BST

A spokesman told the Free Press: “Emergency Services attended reports of a vehicle explosion in a carpark, just off Herten Way in Doncaster just after 6pm this evening (22 July).

“A 42 year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance were he remains in a critical condition. A cordon was in place, and the fire service attended to ensure the vehicle was safe before recovery could take place.”